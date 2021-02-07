Roadkeeper Share Indie-Psych Single 'Take The L'

Texas group Roadkeeper return with new single 'Take The L'.

The reclusive band are back, matching their barbed indie-psych sonic to some subtle political elements in the lyrics.

Roadkeeper tackle the ongoing immigrant and refugee crisis along the US / Mexico border, one that has profound impact on life in Texas.

'Take The L' was written during the Trump administration and recorded in the Biden administration - the point being, this issue hasn't gone away.

Written by the band's vocalist John H, he says the single "serves as an important reminder that the two major political parties in the US are just punting this issue back and forth to one another, so when is real change going to happen?"

"The song started out as an acoustic voice memo, which is very rare for us," he adds. "The demo version was heavily inspired by David Crosby’s newer albums, his cadence and the way he integrates lyrics and melodies. We also were jamming a lot of Joey Bada$$ at the time, and the way he and his producers would refocus the tracks between the instrumental and vocal depending on what was happening in the songs."

"We produced and mixed the track ourselves remotely in the shed behind John’s house in Austin, with some initial pieces recorded pre-pandemic at John’s old attic in east Texas."

Indie-psych songwriting that is embedded in the issues of the present, you can check out 'Take The L' below.

