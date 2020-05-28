RMR Shares Timbaland Produced Bop 'I'M NOT OVER YOU'

Reclusive newcomer RMR has shared his new song 'I'M NOT OVER YOU'.

An artist whose identity is still largely unknown, RMR uses each song to suggest a fragment of the whole.

A full EP lands next week, with new song 'I'M NOT OVER YOU' featuring production from all-time-great Timbaland.

Those rolling snare cracks are a real sonic trademark, with the ruthlessly future-facing arrangement working perfectly with RMR's vocal.

2k20 R&B influences fused with his own DIY vantage point, 'I'M NOT OVER YOU' is honest without being fully revealing.

It's all show-and-tell, disclosure and disguise, with RMR retaining his mystery to the last.

Tune in now.

'DRUG DEALING IS A LOST ART' EP is out on June 5th.

