RMR Hits Up Young Thug For 'RASCAL' Remix

Viral rap phenomenon RMR hits up Young Thug on his new 'RASCAL' remix.

The masked mic renegade recently dropped his debut project 'DRUG DEALING IS A LOST ART' , with its breakout single 'RASCAL'.

RMR returns to the track with some help from Young Thug, ushering in a new, loose, and largely freeform remix.

The pair spar over the beat, with Young Thug setting his sights on systemic bias within the American police force.

With the song’s “Fuck the boys in blue / Fuck 12” refrain, it could scarcely be more timely.

Tune in now.

