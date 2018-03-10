Riz MC Issues Scorching New Single 'Mogambo'

Riz MC has released scorching new single 'Mogambo' - tune in now.

Riz Ahmed may be better known for his film endeavours these days - that's what a role in Star Wars can do for a guy, we suppose - but his musical output contains some absolute gems.

Whether that's his own 'Londonstan' album or the material with Swet Shop Boys, Riz MC - as his rap releases are tagged - is a deeply individual voice.

Redinho builds the beat for new single 'Mogambo', an unrelenting return that struggles to find a way through the claustrophobic, paranoid dystopia the modern world has become.

The visuals take their cue from classic 1987 Bollywood film Mr India, in which the central character becomes invisible - an apt metaphor for the way the immigrant experience is so often erased by right wing media.

The video was directed by New York based film-maker Bassam Tariq in Pakistan, who describes:

“Our initial idea was a glamorized and intentionally composed video that challenged ideas of masculinity but after looking back at footage Riz and I shot in Pakistan, we realized that there is a raw energy that we can never recreate.”

“So we decided to make the footage work and embrace the pedestrian nature of it. It’s tough for my ego to put something out that feels rough around the edges but throughout the edit the footage kept telling me that we are enough to keep viewers interested. We don’t need to be flashy to have people like us. We are perfectly imperfect - shaky compositions and soft focus and all.”

Tune in now.

Catch Riz MC at London's Village Underground on November 17th.

