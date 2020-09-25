Riz Ahmed's New Film Tackles Hearing Loss In Music

Riz Ahmed will play a drummer coping with hearing loss in new film Sound Of Metal.

The English actor has a deep music pedigree, with his work as Riz MC producing a highly individual, inventive strand of UK rap.

New Darius Marder directed venture finds Riz Ahmed playing a drummer, who faces the prospect of losing his hearing.

Dealing with the psychological blow this entails, he co-stars alongside Ready Player One's Olivia Cooke.

According to IndieWire , Riz Ahmed prepared for the role by learning sign language, and taking advanced drumming lessons.

Here's the trailer.

Sound Of Metal hits Amazon Prime on December 4th.