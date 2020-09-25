Riz Ahmed's New Film Tackles Hearing Loss In Music

Riz Ahmed will play a drummer coping with hearing loss in new film Sound Of Metal.

The English actor has a deep music pedigree, with his work as Riz MC producing a highly individual, inventive strand of UK rap.

New Darius Marder directed venture finds Riz Ahmed playing a drummer, who faces the prospect of losing his hearing.

Dealing with the psychological blow this entails, he co-stars alongside Ready Player One's Olivia Cooke.

According to IndieWire, Riz Ahmed prepared for the role by learning sign language, and taking advanced drumming lessons.

Here's the trailer.

Sound Of Metal hits Amazon Prime on December 4th.

