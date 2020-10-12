Riz Ahmed Teases The Long Goodbye: Livestream Edition

Riz Ahmed will broadcast The Long Goodbye: Livestream Edition on December 19th.

The Long Goodbye is a show that was constructed for Manchester International Festival, and will be performed in 2021.

Focussing on Brexit and the subsequent Hard Right surge, it's a meditation on shifts within the UK, from a voice who feels he isn't being heard.

Ending the year in emphatic style, Riz has re-worked the show for the digital realm, teaming up with WeTransfer in the process.

Broadcast on December 19th, The Long Goodbye: Livestream Edition is a work in its own right, and you can grab a ticket HERE.

