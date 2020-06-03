Riz Ahmed Takes Down Brexit Xenophobia With 'The Long Goodbye'

Riz Ahmed has shared the short film to accompany new album 'The Long Goodbye'.

The record is out now, and it's a creative nuanced return from the artist fka Riz MC, with 'The Long Goodbye' taking down Brexit xenophobia.

An album that picks apart the dark tide of right wing Nationalism flooding over the country, he describes it...

"The record is a breakup album - but with your country. So many of us feel like we’re being dumped by the place we call home, a home that we built. This album takes you on the journey of this breakup; through the stages of denial, anger, acceptance, and finally self-love to counter the hate.”

Clash is already enraptured - check out our review HERE.

Working alongside WeTransfer, Riz has also constructed a short film to elaborate on the themes apparent in 'The Long Goodbye'.

Tune in now.

Catch Riz Ahmed at London's Lafayette on April 14th.

