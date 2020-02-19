Riz Ahmed Announces New Album 'The Long Goodbye'

Actor and musician Riz Ahmed has confirmed plans for his new album 'The Long Goodbye'.

The multi-disciplinary project, the nine track record landed on March 6th and will be accompanied by a short film.

Set to be fully unveiled at Manchester International Festival, the project seems to draw on the darkness that has emerged from the UK in the past five years.

Music that seems to react against right wing nationalism, the closing of borders, and the Brexit vote, Riz says:

"The record is a breakup album - but with your country. So many of us feel like we’re being dumped by the place we call home, a home that we built. This album takes you on the journey of this breakup; through the stages of denial, anger, acceptance, and finally self-love to counter the hate.”

New album 'The Long Goodbye' lands on March 6th, accompanied by an 11 minute short directed by Aneil Karia.

Tracklisting:

The Breakup (Shikwa)

Toba Tek Singh

Fast Lava

Any Day (Feat. Jay Sean)

Can I Live

Where You From

Mogambo

Deal With It

Karma

