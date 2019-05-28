Rival Consoles Returns With New Album 'Articulation'

Rival Consoles will release new album 'Articulation' on July 31st.

The new album follows on from 2018's 'Persona', and the title references a piece by avant-garde composer Györgi Ligeti.

Curiously, though, the inspiration isn't in the music itself - rather, Rival Consoles was drawn to the non-traditional graphic score Ligeti used.

'Articulation' is said to recall his own 2016 album 'Night Melody' in tone, while searching for unknown ideas.

He comments: "I find electronic music is often battling to say something with integrity because technology and production can easily get in the way."

"I think the goal of a lot of electronic composers is to find a balance between the vision of the idea and the power of possibilities on the computer. With a pen and paper sketch you can compose and rethink ideas without technology getting in the way, so for me it acts as a very helpful tool to refresh the process."

The title track is online now, and it's also the centrepiece of the new album - a complex piece driven by motorik rhythms, the endless undulations have a playfully tactile nature.

He says: "The title track is about articulation and playfulness with shape and time. Its structure is very machine-like, but I was really interested in how melody and sense of story could develop out of this, and it became an exploration of mathematical structures - patterns and shapes having a conversation."

"I love that something on paper can appear rigid and calculated, but then take on new meaning based on the context that surrounds it, or how it changes over time."

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://rivalconsoles.bandcamp.com/album/articulation" href="http://rivalconsoles.bandcamp.com/album/articulation">Articulation by Rival Consoles</a>

'Articulation' will be released on July 31st - LINK.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.