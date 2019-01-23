RITUAL x Tove Styrke Link On Pop Stomper 'Love Me Back'

RITUAL and Tove Styrke team up on urgent pop stomper 'Love Me Back'.

RITUAL is no stranger to collaboration, an artist whose wide-open sensibility has made for some striking partnerships.

Sweden's Tove Styrke is a divine choice, with their forward-thinking pop attitudes coming to the fore on this new single.

'Love Me Back' is a real tour de force, a heavily addictive pop workout with a pleading vocal that constantly startles with its honesty.

The production is tinted with the latest effects while still remaining intimate, affording plenty of room for the vocal to express itself.

Tune in now.

