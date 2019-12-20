Rita Ora's New Single Was Written By Lewis Capaldi

Rita Ora will release her new single ‘How To Be Lonely’ later this week.

The pop star has enjoyed a busy start to 2020, working on upcoming film TWIST and acting as a judge on The Masked Singer.

Returning to pop duties, Rita Ora will release her new single 'How To Be Lonely' on March 13th.

Out shortly, it was written by Lewis Capaldi, and the Scottish phenomenon even plays guitar on the song.

Rita comments: "To my friends, I haven’t sat down to speak to you guys in SUCH a long time. It’s beyond overdue! I thought I’d write something a little longer so I can share my thoughts and intentions with you, because you are all on this journey with me."

"The past year has felt like the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new and exciting one! One of the most liberating feelings for me is performing and creating music. You all know that music will always be my first love, even when I’m working on different projects, I’m always writing and making music... so, here’s something new!"

"I’m so excited to release my new single ‘How To Be Lonely’, a song that I’m very proud of. I’ve loved working with Lewis on this track and it’s been a lot of fun. He’s a great talent and a man of the moment and I really connected with the lyrics when he originally sent it to me."

'How To Be Lonely' will be released on March 13th.

