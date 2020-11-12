Rita Ora's Artwork Criticised For Dipping Into Rina Sawayama's Aesthetic

Rita Ora's new artwork is being criticised for dipping into Rina Sawayama's aesthetic.

Rita Ora and Imanbek unite on a joint EP, which will also feature work from David Guetta and Gunna.

Set to land in a few weeks, new single 'Big' is online now.

The visual element of the project is being unveiled, but online users have been quick to spot similarities with Rina Sawayama's work.

Indeed, one particular image has caused umbrage, with Rina fans voicing their displeasure on social media.

Now i know Rita ora didn’t just shamelessly rip off Rina sawayama’s signature cover art..... pic.twitter.com/RjColHVrgW — biblical sense #rarities (@babbleonion) February 4, 2021

Rina Sawayama has yet to comment. Rita Ora's new EP will be released on February 12th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.