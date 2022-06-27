Rita Ora links with Netsky on new single 'Barricades'.

Out now, the piledriver single is imbued with summer energy, and follows weeks of teaser clips on social media.

Uplifting breaks-laden production 'Barricades' is a defiant piece of electronic pop, topped off with a soulful vocal from Rita Ora.

Global super star Rita Ora joins forces with award-winning world renowned producer and DJ NETSKY on summer anthem 'Barricades' released via Helix Records.

The track's stunning music video, out today, features a captivating performance from Rita Ora filmed in Los Angeles by director Joe Mischo.

For his part, the single is the culmination of a long-lasting ambition. He says: “I’ve wanted to work with Rita since I heard ‘RIP’, so it was really special to get her and Stargate together in the studio again. We wanted to make a song that really showcased the power of her voice. The song is about the battles people go through being in love. We combined the simple beauty of pop with the power of breaks/drum and bass. I want to make dance music that has honesty and emotion - I think this song is that.”

Rita Ora was delighted to return to her club roots, commenting: “It’s been amazing to work with Netsky on ‘Barricades’. It’s an honour to get to work with such a talented producer, especially on a track like this. Collaborating on another drum 'n' bass record a decade after my first no.1 ‘Hot Right Now’ with DJ Fresh, feels like coming home, and I’m beyond excited for everyone to hear it. I hope they love dancing to it as much as I do!”

