Rita Ora Condemned Following Trip To Australia

Rita Ora has flown out to Australia on a controversial new trip.

The pop singer seems to be leaving coronavirus regulations in her wake, following two recent breaches.

With her infamous birthday party still being investigated, Rita Ora has flown to Australia to take part in Channel Seven's The Voice.

Set to quarantine, her entry comes as 40,000 Australians essentially remain stranded outside their homeland due to coronavirus laws.

The Australian Labor Party has blasted the government over this situation, with home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally commenting:

“It’s another example of Scott Morrison leaving Australians behind. There are still 40,000 Australians stranded overseas. Every celebrity who takes up a place in quarantine is a place denied to a stranded Australian.”

The Australian Border Force do not comment on individual cases; Rita Ora has yet to comment further on the trip.

