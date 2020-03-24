Rita Ora Apologises For Second Coronavirus Breach

Rita Ora has apologised for a second breach of coronavirus guidelines.

The pop star earned widespread criticism for hosting a birthday bash at a West London restaurant, with the Mail On Sunday running an expose.

Issuing an apology, it has now transpired that Rita Ora broke COVID guidelines a second time.

The singer flew to Egypt for a private concert, reportedly being paid a six figure sum for the performance, and failed to self-isolate on her return.

Amongst the star-studded audience at the W Hotel in Cairo was Egyptian president, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi.

Responding to these allegations, Rita Ora has said she is "deeply sorry" and offered to pay any profit from the show to charity.

She writes: “I recently flew to Egypt to perform at a corporate event for a private company, where my travel party followed protocol and presented negative Covid tests upon entry, as required by Egyptian authorities.”

“Upon my return to Britain, I should have followed government advice and isolated myself for the required period. As you know, I didn’t follow government advice and … I apologise again, unreservedly.”

“While I realise the apologetic words of a pop star might not carry much weight, especially one who has broken the rules like I have, I do realise some might seek to follow my example.”

“My message to them is simple: please don’t. The guilt and shame I’ve carried this week for my mistake aren’t worth it. Instead, continue to listen to the government advice and the voices of the heroes of the NHS and take the required precautions.”

She added she hoped “to one day make it up to the public who have given me so much support over the years and, in particular, make it up to the heroes of the NHS”.

Rita Ora subsequently took a coronavirus test, which turned out to be negative.

