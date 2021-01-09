Rinse Launch New 'ILOVE:' Series

Rinse have kicked off plans for their new ILOVE: series, featuring compilations, events, and documentaries.

The radio station is set to cast an in-depth eye over a series of underground genres, tracing the evolution of UK club culture.

ILOVE: will boast their passion-led approach, and it kicks off with ILOVE: FUNKY - a survey of UK funky, that most under-rated of British club sounds.

The new series kicks off on October 9th at Ministry of Sound in London, featuring three rooms - and the Loft! - packed with the past, present, and future of UK funky.

The Box features UK funky originators Crazy Cousins, while Circle - Tippa, Kismet, Fever, Supa D and IC - are confirmed, alongside Rinse mainstay Geenius.

As if that wasn't enough, Katy B will give her first live Funky performance in over a decade, while Shingai Shoniwa will perform Dennis Ferrer's seminal club tune 'Hey Hey'.

Room 2 is production led, and will feature sets from Apple, Funkystepz, MA1, Fingaprint, and Perempay; Room Three - or Baby Box - is set to host the new generation, including Scratcha DVA, AYAYA, Juls, DJ Polo, and more.

Rinse founder Geeneus says: “​​After 20 odd years of nurturing and developing underground music genres, it feels like a good time to reflect on them and celebrate all the U.K. underground has achieved. The ILOVE: series is a very special and personal project to me, as I have spent my life watching the sound of the underground evolve and I will continue to keep on delivering amazing music that I love.”

ILOVE: FUNKY hits Ministry Of Sound, London on October 9th.

