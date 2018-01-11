Rinse FM Announce New Residents For October

Rinse FM is an integral mainstay of our glorious current musical landscape in the U.K, with U.K rap, grime and bass culture now so prevalent in the charts and mainstream media globally the station is enjoying a boom period and rightly so. Hard work pays, all those aerials on top of blocks back in the day have come good for the station in recent years. The love is real, Clash's very own Sophie Simone has also been holding it down on the station - check our recent interview with man of the moment Murkage Dave here .

October now sees a flock of new talent brought under the wing.

Here is a quick run down of what we can expect from upcoming programming at Rinse for the month ahead.

October:

Fresh voice in South Londoner Jetsss joins the stations roster alongside Night Slugs head honcho Bok Bok, and grime producer Silencer.

Model agency founder Chams will be bringing the glamour, alongside the Dick Dastardly duo Sicaria Sounds, the ever fresh to death Eliza Rose and 808 afficianado CVSS.

Birmingham's finest Jossy Mitsu (s/o the Astral Black gang and Jossy's set at Ace Hotel for Clash Live last night) steps up alongside Sarah Harrison bringing trap to the forefront.

Jammz and Jack Dat also jump on the Rinse bus, joined by sprawling collective Society Alumni, silver tongued Damn Shaq, and another tap from Brum' artist manager DJ Despa.

Keeping bassline up-front Crucast will be on the 1's and 2's alongside the jungle-dancehall-rap collisions of long time head Baby Jay keeping the energy crew gassed.

Club landcovered, bass-house queen Hannah Wants will be keeping it Balearic, catch disco-fied gems from PBR Streetgang and an analog fix for all those 8-bit junkies from Glasgow riser Big Miz.

Keeping it moving, Boxed co-founder and eclectic producer Mr Mitch, Manchester's Mason Collective and deeper soulful cuts of vinyl specialist Marcia Carr join the team.

Spanking house is being supplied latex tight from Elliot Adamson, alongside Austrian import Demuja, the connoiseur's curation of Alex T, and Yorkshire's very own tech-house mafioso mainstay Grainger.

Left of centre covered, the mistress of tempo shift object blue, sit alongside the darkside of Sweden's techno Varg. Universe of Tang founder SPFDJ will be keeping the station acid-tinged, whilst Melbourne's Roza Terenzi injects cosmic electronics to boot.

Staying left, Stockholm's Oli XL broken club beats and monster bass will be keeping the cabinets shaking, Madrid's Pional serving up mid-tempo concoctions and Sami Baha straight out of Istanbul will be getting gully with the electronic trap rhythm section in full swing.

Bala Club collective's Yayoyanoh will be representing complimented by a heady dose of textured, sophisticated house - the kind you would be served at 2am in a warehouse in 2040 when we are all likely telepathically arranging our Friday night binge.

Rounding it off (and Jesus wept that is quite a list already) - DJ Normal 4 will be serving blissed out breakbeat to the masses, joined by clubcouture and the deconstructed deranged likely rhubarb crumble and custard'eque arrangements of the sensational DJ Bus Replacement Service.

So there you have it folks, from the grittiest of street narratives to the sweatiest off the wall dancefloors, techno served crunchy to the most halcyon of acid house, soul, disco unicorns and grime don's alike. A dizzying plethora of soundscapes broadcast by the good folks at Rinse FM for your aural pleasures. Go get amongst it and check out Rinse FM online here .

