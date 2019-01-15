RINNGS Tackle Fleetwood Mac's 'Everywhere'

Electronic pairing RINNGS are able to match their experimental whims to an astute pop touch.

A project that unites Karl Zine and Nai Jannson, the duo have released a string of sparkling, seductive singles, each one going viral.

Headlining a pair of London shows - at the Shacklewell Arms and The Waiting Room - their live prowess is matched to multi-layered technical gifts.

Instrumental-only EP 'Soundtracks' is set to land in March through Universal / Globe, and with a slew of other new projects planned this year looks to be a busy one.

Kicking it off in style, RINNGS have shared a new version of Fleetwood Mac's evergreen 1987 single 'Everywhere'.

Given a deliciously opaque rendering this new recording retains the heart of the original while adding something startlingly new.

Speaking about their cover version of ‘Everywhere’ the band said:

Karl… “We always loved the way this tune flows, the vocal harmonies were one of the first times we noticed voices being used more like an instrument than simply a lead vocal. This was one of the key tunes in influencing our decision to try and create as much as possible in our music from vocals alone. We also really liked the whole sentiment and the simplicity of the tune and felt that, because it has so much space in it, we could play around, particularly with the backing vocals, ramping up the intensity a little to make it feel a bit more euphoric.”

Nai… “I’ve always loved this song so was really excited to put our RINNGS twist on it. We tend to write songs about a more complicated love yet I adore the simplicity of the lyrics. Is there anything more romantic than ‘I want to be with you everywhere’ ? No there isn’t! Pure perfection.”

Tune in now.

