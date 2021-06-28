Ringo Starr Shares 'Peace And Love' Birthday Wish

Ringo Starr has asked fans to share peace and love with one another in his birthday.

The genial drummer and Beatles icon kicked off his birthday tradition in 2008 - when someone asked him what he wanted for his big day, he replied "peace and love!"

It's become an annual event, with Ringo Starr usually hosting in-person 'peace and love' events, accompanied by some guests.

In 2019 there was over 30 Peace & Love events across the globe, but the pandemic has prevented in-person events.

In a new message, Ringo Starr has invited fans across the world to get involved at noon on July 7th to wish each other peace and love.

He says: “I’m inviting everyone who wants to join the peace and love celebration for my birthday at Noon your time wherever you are, 7-7-21 - you can post it, you can say it, you can even think it – but it would be really cool if you go Peace and Love at noon on my birthday - so let’s spread peace and love on my birthday - c’mon everybody!”

The International Space Station are even getting involved, commenting: "From 260 miles above our home planet, NASA Astronauts wish Ringo Starr a happy 80th birthday! Since our orbiting laboratory operates in Greenwich Mean Time, or GMT, it’s officially July 7 – a perfect date to send #PeaceAndLove to everyone across the universe!"

Photo Credit: Scott Robert Ritchie

