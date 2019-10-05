Rina Sawayama's 'XS' Takes Down 21st Century Hyper Capitalism

Rina Sawayama has shared her new single 'XS' in full.

With her debut album 'SAWAYAMA' incoming on Dirty Hit, the London artist isn't about to hold back.

New single 'XS' shows a political slant to her thinking, one that connects the climate crisis to immense economic divide.

Piercing sonics set against Rina Sawayama's staggering vocal, the single is dominated by a thirst for originality.

"'XS' is a song that mocks capitalism in a sinking world," she comments.

"Given that we all know global climate change is accelerating and human extinction is a very real possibility within our lifetime it seemed hilarious to me that brands were still coming out with new makeup palettes every month and public figures were doing a gigantic house tour of their gated property in Calabasas in the same week as doing a 'sad about Australian wild fires' Instagram post..."

"We're all hypocrites because we are all capitalists, and it's a trap that I don't see us getting out of."

Tune in now.

'SAWAYAMA' is out on April 17th.

