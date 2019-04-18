Rina Sawayama's 'STFU' Looks Phenomenal

Rina Sawayama is already a force to be reckoned with.

An independent auteur, each new release is perfectly, a stunning statement building up into a unique creative universe.

Recently signing to Dirty Hit, this looks set to continue with the release of new single 'STFU' on November 21st.

The label - including the 1975 frontman Matty Healy - are overjoyed as the prospect of working with her.

Little wonder, though, given how stellar the previews clips have been - sharing these dense, distorted blasts of noise online, it looks to be an aggressive, intense return from Rina. The latest is typically uncompromising:

Honestly? We simply cannot wait for this.

Photo Credit: Clark Franklyn

