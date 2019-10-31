Rina Sawayama's Guide To Self-Care In Self-Isolation

Self-isolation shouldn’t mean neglecting self-care.

As someone who’s up-coming album focusses on identity and selfhood - “Ultimately trying to be ok with just being you, warts and all” - Rina Sawayama is an artist who knows a thing or two about keeping healthy in mind and body during this period of lockdown.

On Tuesday 31st March at 3pm, the London-based pop visionary will be on-hand to offer self-care advice to fans all over the world, taking part in a live Q&A with Clash on Twitter, as part of our new Clash Cares initiative.

All readers need to do is let us know their burning questions – from beauty regimes to lift the mood, to methods of soothing and stimulating the mind – by replying to our tweets about the interview, or using the hashtag #AskAuntyRina.

Get ready for some pearls of pop wisdom – your self-isolation experience is about to get a whole lot better…

