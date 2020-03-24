Rina Sawayama Shares All-Out Bop 'Lucid'

Future-pop queen Rina Sawayama has shared her new single 'Lucid'.

It's been a huge year for the pop auteur, whose debut album 'SAWAYAMA' earned across the board acclaim .

A deluxe edition is out on December 4th, and it's trailed by an emphatic new single.

'Lucid' is simply an all-out bop, a glistening, focussed, intensely melodic piece of pop music.

The lyrics come straight from her heart, with Rina's voice colliding expertly with BloodPop's production.

Rina comments...

“It’s about living a different life through dreaming, whether it's to be with the dream girl or to be the dream girl. me and lauren aquilina wrote this together on the floor of my tiny rented living room back in early 2018. bloodpop sent us the beat and the melody flowed out so easily that i remember at one point i started hoovering cos i knew this would be easy to write lol. i’ve kept this song secret for 2 years so I’m so excited to finally release it to the world ! 2020's been a tough year so I wanted to finish it off with a dance bop to take us into a more hopeful 2021 ❤”

Tune in now.

'SAWAYAMA: Deluxe Edition' is out on December 4th.