RIMON Celebrates Positivity On 'Realize'

Amsterdam based riser RIMON has shared new song 'Realize'.

The singer made her debut earlier in the year with neo-soul jam 'Grace', before following it with the moody twilight-soaked effort 'Nighttime'.

With her reputation as a songwriter blossoming RIMON has found time to finish her third single, and it once more finds her navigating a fresh direction.

Crisp production and assured lyricism combine to make this her most impressive offering yet, a means of re-tooling those neo-soul influences for a future-facing approach.

It's an addictive, low-key soul burner, while the intimate visuals show off her playful side. RIMON explains:

'Realize' is a song written towards myself and my loved ones assuring that our visions are being manifested. The struggle was real, and still is real, but everyday I’m getting closer to my dream and realising what we had in mind for the past few years. It’s a celebration actually of accomplishments and of the people I’m surrounded with. It’s all about good vibes, enjoying life and working hard while doing so...

Tune in now.

