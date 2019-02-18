Rijell Returns With Dynamic Pop Statement 'One Chance'

Rijell is done with self-reflection.

A pop auteur who sets his melodies in an electronic context, he's ready to abandon introspection, and emerge as something more extravagant, fully formed.

Reaching back to the music that first fired his imagination some 10 years ago, new single 'One Chance' finds Rijell renewed.

A crisp, digitally framed alt-pop burner 'One Chance' took some 18 months to bring to completion.

Reminiscent of Empire Of The Sun or Daft Punk's more lucid moments, it pits that Gallic electronica sound against Rijell's idiosyncratic songwriting.

He comments...

"I crafted this song on and off for over a year. It represents the battle that many artists deal with. There is this voice deep inside of you that tells you you can make it, that you got what it takes and to remain patient. Then you get stuck into self-reflection, questioning... and wonder if you're being unrealistic or if you're really up to something good."

Tune in now.

