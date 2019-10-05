Rihanna's 'R9' Is A Reggae Album

Rihanna has given fans a short update on her new album.

The icon spoke to the New York Times’ T Magazine , chatting to playwright Jeremy O. Harris in London.

Asked about her proposed new album, Rihanna revealed that 'R9' will definitely be a reggae album.

“So far it’s just been R9, thanks to the Navy,” she said. “I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this ‘R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?’ How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?”

The singer then denied she was about to work with Lady Gaga, a common fan rumour. She said: “Maybe because she followed me on Instagram. It’s not in the books right now, but I’m not against it...”

Equally, she won't be re-uniting with Drake anytime soon, with Rihanna commenting: “Not anytime soon, I don’t see it happening. Not on this album, that’s for sure...”

Check out the interview HERE.

