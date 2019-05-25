Rihanna Features On PARTYNEXTDOOR's 'Believe It'

PARTYNEXTDOOR has shared new Rihanna feature 'Believe It'.

New album 'PARTYMOBILE' is out now, and it contains a glimpse of hope for Rihanna fans.

Sure, the icon's much-delayed album doesn't look as if it will appear any time soon, but this feature represents a rare glimpse of new music.

Out now, 'Believe It' is Rihanna's first feature in three years - since 'Lemon' alongside N.E.R.D. in fact - and it's a bold collaboration.

Tune in now.

