Rihanna Doesn't Want Donald Trump To Use Her Music

Rihanna has sent Donald Trump a cease and desist letter in an effort to stop him from using her music.

The Republican politician has been soaring around America during the run up to their mid-term elections, holding huge rallies in several key states.

The choice of soundtrack has caused ire, though; Pharrell hit out after Trump used 'Happy', and now Rihanna has tangled with the President.

Donald Trump has been playing 'Don't Stop The Music' at his events, sparking a response from Rihanna:

Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

Further to this Rolling Stone reports that Rihanna's team have sent the President a cease and desist letter. It reads:

“As you are or should be aware, Ms. Fenty has not provided her consent to Mr. Trump to use her music... Such use is therefore improper.”

The letter argues that Donald Trump’s use of Rihanna's music “creates a false impression that Ms. Fenty is affiliated with, connected to or otherwise associated with Trump.”

This is far from the first musician to tangle with Donald Trump - during his Presidential campaign the politician argued publicly with The Rolling Stones.

