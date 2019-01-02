Ride's 'Repetition' Is A Krautrock Driven Monster

Ride have shared their powerful new song 'Repetition' - tune in now.

The Oxford shoegaze legends will release new album 'This Is Not A Safe Place' on August 16th, with Erol Alkan acting as producer.

It finds the band taking renewed chance, exploring their legacy while adding some brave new ideas.

Take new single 'Repetition'. Online now, it's a deeply physical, ultra-heavy, Krautrock-driven monster, overlaying electronics on top of that effects-laden chassis.

A bold, crunching return, guitarist Andy Bell labels it "one of the best songs I've written..."

He comments: "I haven't got tired yet of blasting this track. 'Repetition' is at the absolute heart of 'This Is Not A Safe Place.' It was one of the very first songs written for the album, and has always felt to me like one of the best songs I've written."

"It has a great dual harmony vocal from myself and Mark. Steve came up with the brilliant Juno 6 bassline that starts the song, which he overdubbed on our last day of recording for the album, Loz puts down a monster of a drum track, it's both very experimental and very pop in approach and that's what Ride always tried to do in the early days. For me it succeeds in bringing me back to all of the things we were into and talked about when we were 18, but also being of the moment, in 2019."

He finishes: "I know I am speaking for the whole band, and Erol, when I say we are really proud of this record, and we hope you enjoy it."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kalpesh Lathigra

