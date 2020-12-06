Ride's Andy Bell Announces New Solo Release

Ride guitarist Andy Bell has confirmed plans for a new solo release.

The English musician records electronic music as GLOK, and has become an active remixer to boot.

This new release, though, is more in line with his guitar duties, yet it remains entirely separate from his work with Ride.

Out digitally on July 10th, Andy Bell's debut solo single is a lo-fi inclined pairing, with 'Plastic Bag' and 'The Commune' leaning on a late night, twilight atmosphere.

'Plastic Bag' has a kind of fractured, 'Big Star's Third / Sister Lovers' feel, while the more meditative 'The Commune' could emerge from Spacemen 3's minimalism.

Out on July 10th via Sonic Cathedral, a short physical run was made available on Andy Bell's Bandcamp, selling out within four minutes of going on sale.

Check out 'Plastic Bag' and 'The Commune' below.

