Rico Nasty's 'Popstar' Is A Real Statement

Rico Nasty has shared her outrageous new single 'Popstar'.

The extrovert rap artist is building up to her next album release, keeping fans at arm's length with a series of singles.

'Popstar' is a bold, brash return, with that emphatically dynamic persona placed front and centre.

Bold and unmistakable, it comes equipped with a video shot in her basement while in quarantine.

Tune in now.

