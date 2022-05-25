Rico Nasty's 'Intrusive' Is A Scorching New Track

Incendiary rapper Rico Nasty returns with new single 'Intrusive'.
The rapper lit up a fresh chapter with 'Vaderz' last month, a single timed for release on 4/20.
'Intrusive' continues her journey, and the raw, punk-like sonics are tied to lyrics that discuss mental health.
Toying with industrial sonics, 'Intrusive' also has a cartoonish quality, thanks to Rico Nasty's larger-than-life style.
She comments...
“This song tells the story of intrusive thoughts with some industrial elements. The song is a true free style for me and takes you for a ride through my mind.”
The video was co-directed alongside Marco Alexander, and conceptualised by Rico herself.
Tune in now.
