Rico Nasty Unleashes New Single 'Black Punk'

Rico Nasty returns with new single 'Black Punk'.

Fresh from recent single 'Intrusive' and 'Vaderz', the rapper is currently lining up her latest project.

Out shortly, 'Las Ruinas' promises to be tunes for the mosh pit, encapsulating Rico's undimmed energy.

'Black Punk' feels like a mission statement, with its unruly sound and defiant stance recalling the world of DC hardcore, in approach if not aesthetic.

The beat feels close to rock music at times, with Rico Nasty's self-proclaimed "rich rhymes" raising the levels once more.

Touching down in the UK for Wireless Festival, this could be the summer of Rico Nasty.

