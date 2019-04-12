Rico Nasty Shares New Song 'Dirty'

Rico Nasty has shared new song 'Dirty'.

The phenomenally creative rap talent has released a slew of one off singles in 2020, following last year's outstanding 'Anger Management' full length.

New song 'Dirty' continues Rico Nasty's hot streak, and it will appear on the soundtrack for Season 4 of HBO's Insecure.

The Issa Rae series is noted for its soundtrack, and this time round new tracks from Ravyn Lenae, Raphael Saadiq, and more will appear.

Check out 'Dirty' below.

Photo Credit: William Spooner

