Rico Nasty has shared the full video for new track 'Vaderz'.

The rap iconoclast never fails to impress, and her upcoming mixtape 'Rx' paints a fresh picture.

'Vaderz' appears on the release, and it's a high-energy return, almost punk in its defiance of the norm.

Linking with Bktherula for the track, it comes equipped with a blockbuster video.

The director's chair was shared by Rico Nasty herself alongside Marco Alexander, and it's an explosion of colour.

