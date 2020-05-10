Rico Nasty Confirms 'Nightmare Vacation' Release Date

December 4th.

The rapper's major label debut, 'Nightmare Vacation' was confirmed earlier this year, led by recent single 'iPhone'.

Second single 'Own It' hit home in September, before Rico duelled with Gucci Mane and Don Toliver on 'Don't Like Me'.

'Nightmare Vacation' is out on December 4th, and it's available to pre-order now.

Re-visit the Clash x Rico Nasty cover feature HERE.

Photo Credit: William Spooner

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.