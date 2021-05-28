Richie Quake Shares Drifting New Single 'Never See You'

New York artist Richie Quake has shared his new single 'Never See You'.

A multi-talented artist, Richie moves from sought after DJ sets to creating viral hits.

Laid back new single 'Never See You' is a point of relaxation, with Richie dipping into the R&B songbook while utilising psychedelic textures.

The dimly lit atmosphere is perhaps appropriate, with the final studio session taking place in the middle of the night.

Retro-pop with a glimmering sheen of colour, it's tinted with lysergic effects. He comments:

"Inspired by R&B, pop, psychedelic rock, and jazz, I usually create my work in the early morning hours after sleepless nights - I make music for people who can’t sleep."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Mark Shami

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.