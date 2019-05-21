Richard Russell's Everything Is Recorded Share '10:51 / THE NIGHT'

Everything Is Recorded have shared new single '10:51 / THE NIGHT'.

The project is helmed by XL Recordings founder Richard Russell, loosely using his own studio as a base.

A self-titled album followed, with its collaboration heavy approach - guests ranged from Sampha to Damon Albarn via Kamasi Washington - being rewarded with a Mercury nomination.

New single '10:51 / THE NIGHT' continues the journey, utilising a Smog sample amid vocal contributions from London based Berwyn, and Galway's Maria Somerville.

Out now, it's a striking, absorbing, deeply atmospheric offering, showcasing another side to Everything Is Recorded.

Tune in now.

It's set to be a busy year for Richard Russell, who will also release his memoir later this year.

