Richard Norris Announces New Album 'Elements'

Richard Norris will release new album 'Elements' on September 4th.

The renowned producer and psychedelic voyager has confirmed five new tracks, a nexus for transfixing drone elements and deep listening.

A project that revels in organic subtlety, 'Elements' will be accompanied by an hour-long visual show, constructed by video artist Bill Borez.

With planned live shows now shelved, the project will gain internet viewings, launching at this year's online Sea Change Festival.

Tracklist:

1. Earth

2. Water

3. Fire

4. Air

5. Space

