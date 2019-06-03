Richard Hawley Returns With New Album 'Further'

Sheffield's own Richard Hawley is set to release new album 'Further' later this year.

The songwriter's eighth studio album is a break with the past, his first for BMG and his first not to be named after a Sheffield landmark.

Still largely constructed in the Steel City, Richard Hawley was aided by co-producers Colin Elliot and Shez Sheridan.

“I really wanted to challenge myself to try to keep things relatively up-tempo and keep the songs to about three minutes long,” Hawley says openly, “I was asking myself ‘Can you get your message across like a bullet? Can you still do that?’ It’s quite a tough question to ask.”

The songwriter is on crunching form with new single 'Off My Mind', a biting new offering that represents the first blast from his new album.

Tune in below.

Richard Hawley will release new album 'Further' on June 7th. Tracklisting:

Off My Mind

Alone

My Little Treasures

Further

Emilina

Is There A Pill

Galley Girl

Not Lonely

Time Is

Midnight Train

Doors

Catch Richard Hawley at London's EartH venue on May 6th and 7th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.