Richard Dawson & Circle Announce New Album 'Henki'

Richard Dawson & Circle will release collaborative album 'Henki' on November 26th.

The new album is deeply collaborative in tone, fusing Richard Dawson's folk background to sounds that border on metal, and extreme music.

Out on November 26th, the project is led by new single 'Methuselah' and it's a truly unique, absolutely remarkable piece of music.

Directed by Samuli Alapuranen, the full video is online now. The film maker comments...

"The trembling stasis presented in the aesthetics of the music video for Richard Dawson & Circle's song ‘Methuselah’ appropriates the subjective time frame of the world's oldest living organism, the bristlecone pine, translating that into a mould that better fits the human attention span."

"To illustrate time's relativity, the video imagines and visualizes human motion as captured by the compound eye of arthropods. The seemingly immobile human artefacts caught in an Escheresque conundrum of provocative directionlessness evokes a temporal illusion in which the fly-like speed of the viewer's visual senses reveals the fictional nature of our sensory perception. The flow of things is in essence static, rendering a stumble down the steps ominously immobile and virtually imperceptible. The visual choreography for the song was filmed in various locations, using the modern-day panopticon, the smartphone.”

'Henki' will be released on November 26th.

