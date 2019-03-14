Richard Dawson Announces New Album '2020'

Richard Dawson is set to release his new album '2020' on October 11th.

The Newcastle songwriter matches bleak, blunt analysis with a rich gallows humour, building this into a quite singular catalogue.

New song 'Jogging' slices open the belly of Middle England, a dissection of the self-defeating viewpoints that have led the nation to its current predicament.

The video was directed by Edwin Burdis, and it's online now - tune in below.

'2020' will be released on October 11th - it'll be available on vinyl (double white LP with exclusive 12—page A4 comic book by cartoonist, David Squires), CD and digitally.

Tracklisting:

Civil Servant

The Queen’s Head

Two Halves

Jogging

Heart Emoji

Black Triangle

Fulfilment Centre

Fresher’s Ball

No-One

Dead Dog in an Alleyway

