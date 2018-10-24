Richard Ashcroft

Richard Ashcroft's BBC Breakfast Appearance Was... Interesting

He reckons he lives on The Truman Show...
Robin Murray
News
25 · 10 · 2018

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 25 · 10 · 2018
0

It's been a funny ol' week for Richard Ashcroft.

The Verve icon released his new album 'Natural Rebel' to withering reviews, not least from our own digital pages.

NME slated the record, prompting Mad Richard to dig out a 15 year old copy of the title and burn it for a video on his Instagram feed.

Later deleting all old posts, Richard Ashcroft booked himself a sought after appearance on BBC Breakfast this morning (October 25th).

Wearing shades at 9am in the morning, the singer spoke about rock 'n' roll as religion, before leaping across the set to assert he lived in the Truman Show.

Some loved it...

Some did not...

Watch a segment below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Richard Ashcroft
The Verve
-

Follow Clash: