Richard Ashcroft's BBC Breakfast Appearance Was... Interesting

It's been a funny ol' week for Richard Ashcroft.

The Verve icon released his new album 'Natural Rebel' to withering reviews, not least from our own digital pages .

NME slated the record, prompting Mad Richard to dig out a 15 year old copy of the title and burn it for a video on his Instagram feed.

Later deleting all old posts, Richard Ashcroft booked himself a sought after appearance on BBC Breakfast this morning (October 25th).

Wearing shades at 9am in the morning, the singer spoke about rock 'n' roll as religion, before leaping across the set to assert he lived in the Truman Show.

Some loved it...

Many have missed the point of the Richard Ashcroft #NaturalRebel themed interview on BBC Breakfast. Everyone is so sanitised these days - "oh, it's so offensive" "OMG he stood on the sofa" #richardashcroft — Greig Duncan (@GreigJDuncan) October 25, 2018

Some did not...

Didn’t Richard Ashcroft get the memo that being an obnoxious dick on live TV went out in 1998. This is excruciating @BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/z0JmakQoyP — Meredith Hepner (@MeredithHepner) October 25, 2018

Watch a segment below.

Richard Ashcroft just made me smile. Love it pic.twitter.com/dT9LACeCzs — L Kat (@lisaiow71) October 25, 2018

