Richard Ashcroft Working On Acoustic Album

Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft is working on an acoustic album of his greatest work.

The singer had been solo for a decade, most recently releasing his 2018 album 'Natural Rebel' .

The record didn't quite charm critics, however - indeed, the frontman was so incensed by NME's approach to the record, he burst some back issues and posted the footage on Instagram.

Ever the optimist, Richard Ashcroft is back in the studio, revealing his plans to Radio X host George Godfrey.

Asked about his future plans, the songwriter commented: "At the moment I’m about to start an acoustic set of some of the best tunes that - you know, not ‘the best’ or - you know, a collection of them."

"But I’m stripping them down a touch and laying them bare basically, so that’ll be my next thing, yeah. I’m excited about that. Like I say, I just don’t want to really have anyone putting the brakes on what I’m doing so I’ll be back, I’ll be recording, I’m carrying on, I’m moving on, you know. So that’ll be my next record."

And that's that.

