Richard Ashcroft Just Won Back 'Bitter Sweet Symphony'

Richard Ashcroft has revealed that Mick Jagger and Keith Richards has given him their share of The Verve's 'Bitter Sweet Symphony'.

The single was an epic moment in UK music during the 90s, an instantly iconic single that remains hugely popular with fans.

Pushing The Verve to the upper echelons of British music, the string section sampled Andrew Loog Oldham Orchestra's version of The Rolling Stones' single 'The Last Time'.

A court case ensued, with the large proportion of the song being claimed by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Speaking at today's - May 23rd - Ivor Novello Awards, Richard Ashcroft revealed that the Rolling Stones duo have handed over their portion of 'Bitter Sweet Symphony'.

He commented:

“It gives me great pleasure to announce as of last month Mick Jagger and Keith Richards agreed to give me their share of the song 'Bitter Sweet Symphony'."

“This remarkable and life affirming turn of events was made possible by a kind and magnanimous gesture from Mick and Keith, who have also agreed that they are happy for the writing credit to exclude their names and all their royalties derived from the song they will now pass to me."

“I would like to thank the main players in this, my management Steve Kutner and John Kennedy, the Stones manager Joyce Smyth and Jody Klein (for actually taking the call) lastly a huge unreserved heartfelt thanks and respect to Mick and Keith. Music is power."

