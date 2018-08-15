Richard Ashcroft Confirms New Album 'Natural Rebel'

Richard Ashcroft is set to release new solo album 'Natural Rebel' later this year.

The songwriter made a surprise appearance at Liam Gallagher's Finsbury Park stand this summer, playing a string of hits to a delighted crowd.

Now he's ready to stake his claim once more. New solo album 'Natural Rebel' will be released on October 19th, produced by Ashcroft himself alongside Jon Kelly.

Richard Ashcroft comments...

"With experience comes knowledge and for me this is my strongest set of songs to date. All my favourite sounds distilled into something that will hopefully give my fans lasting pleasure. It is for them. Music is power."

Here's the tracklisting:

‘All My Dreams’

‘Birds Fly’

‘Surprised By The Joy’

‘That’s How Strong’

‘Born To Be Strangers’

‘That’s When I Feel It’

‘We All Bleed’

‘A Man in Motion’

‘Streets of Amsterdam’

‘Money Money’

Richard Ashcroft has also confirmed a headline tour for this Autumn - tickets go on sale from 9am on August 22nd. Dates are as follows:

October

26 Glasgow Barrowlands

28 Middlesborough Town Hall

29 Nottingham Rock City

31 Manchester Albert Hall

November

2 London Kentish Town Forum

For tickets to the latest Richard Ashcroft shows click HERE.

