Rhys Lewis Shares New Project With Shadi Al-Atallah

Rhys Lewis has always sought out other methods of communication.

A songwriter and lyricist of real depth, his enriching work has inspired others around him.

New single 'No Right To Love You' is out now, with Joel Corry recently giving the track a fresh remix.

London based multidisciplinary artist Shadi Al-Atallah was intrigued by the song and linked up with Rhys to discuss an extra project.

Recently commissioned by Kanye West to paint the Kardashians, the London artist agreed to use the song as the centre of their next work.

Painting continuously for 24 hours in a gallery space, Shadi aimed to explore the relationship between art and mental health.

The results are tremendous. Linking two vastly different artists in unique realms, the footage has been compiled into a time-lapse clip.

A completely different take on 'No Right To Love You', the final outcomes are simply beautiful.

Rhys Lewis comments: “Songwriting has been a huge thing for me to lean on whenever I've been struggling emotionally in my life. Just getting something out of your head can make you feel so much less overwhelmed.”

“This idea came to mind as a way of physically showing what the songwriting process feels like to me, so hopefully it can encourage more people to express themselves who haven't thought of being creative as an outlet for coping with and understanding their emotions before.”

For their part, Shadi Al-Atallah adds: “I connected deeply with Rhys's idea of a cathartic period of painting that will take place over 24 hours.”

“Despite the challenge, the process accurately mirrors my own artistic process of creation in a single period of intense emotion. I love the concept and I feel it reflects both of our outlets. I also appreciate Rhys's interest in furthering conversation surrounding mental health and being unashamed of openness. It's the perfect opportunity to demonstrate that whilst creating something meaningful.”

Tune in now.

