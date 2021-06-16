Rezz Collides With Dove Cameron On Blockbuster Single 'Taste Of You'

Rezz and Dove Cameron have shared the video for their blockbuster collaboration 'Taste Of You'.

Future pop trailblazer Rezz is a true all-rounder, someone whose grasp of digital possibilities is matched to one of the sharpest imaginations around.

Dove Cameron is a real icon, and their collaboration lives up to its billing.

Out now, it moves from sinister soundscapes to ethereal melody, matching rock to electronics in the process.

'Taste Of You' combines their talents, and the video pushes the song to another level.

Rezz says: “The most fun I’ve personally had in a music video.”

For her part, Dove Cameron adds: “The kind of nights I dreamt about when I was a kid as to how my job would look.”

Tune in now.

