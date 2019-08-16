REYKO Raise The Temperature With 'Lose Myself''

REYKO started life as an academic project, a vessel for studies.

Uniting the talents of Spanish born, London based vocalist Soleil and producer Igor, the duo were linked to Igor's music production course.

Those initial sessions, though, sparked something into life. Agreeing to continue, their 2018 single 'Spinning Over You' became a sensational viral hit, justifying that primary chemistry.

Surging ahead, new single 'Lose Myself' raises the temperature still further, with its nuanced electronics, melodic digitalism, and bittersweet word play.

The full video for the single builds on this, with its subtle hues and subdued colouring fully matching REYKO's mature but addictive take on pop.

We've nabbed first play - tune in below.