Rex Orange County To Release 'Apricot Princess' On Vinyl

Rex Orange County is set to give his debut mixtape 'Apricot Princess' a vinyl pressing.

It's been an incredible 12 months for the newcomer: #2 in the BBC Sound Of 2018 poll, he's played in Frank Ocean's live band, performed with Skepta at the Mercury, and sold out shows on both sides of the Atlantic.

Debut mixtape 'Apricot Princess' has followed Rex on his travels, a precocious release that underlined his incredible songwriting prowess.

Set to gain a full vinyl pressing, you can order your copy HERE.

Catch Rex Orange County at the following shows:

September

26 Manchester Albert Hall

27 Birmingham Institute

30 Dublin Vicar Street

October

5 London Hammersmith Apollo SOLD OUT

For tickets to the latest Rex Orange County shows click HERE.

